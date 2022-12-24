State Representative Debbie Wood presents $1,000 grant to the Valley Senior Center Published 10:35 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

On Wednesday, approximately 50 Valley residents in the senior center’s congregate program received Christmas stockings from Ray Edwards in the huge Donald Perry Williams Activity Room at the senior center.

Edwards served on the Valley City Council for 28 years and is now the board chairman for the Alabama Department of Senior Services.

“At our meetings in Montgomery, I am always hearing from people from all over the state about what a good senior center we have,” he said. “I want to thank Mayor Leonard Riley and the current city council for following through on what we had wanted to do for a long time and getting a new senior center built.”

Edwards said he also gets a lot of positive comments at the ADSS board meetings on Valley having a very active senior program. “That always makes me feel good,” he said. “Anyone who knows me know that I love my fellow seniors and want them treated right.”

State Representative Debbie Wood was there with some help for the senior center from the state level. She presented a check for $1,000 to purchase some new furniture for the senior center’s sitting room. It’s something that’s clearly needed and most appreciated by anyone who frequently visits the center.

“I am so proud of what Mayor Riley and the city council along with our legislative delegation does for our seniors,” Edwards said. “I am pleased for us to have some really good senior programs in Valley, Lanett and LaFayette.”

“I want to wish all of you here today a safe and healthy Merry Christmas,” Edwards said. “Let’s keep all of our seniors in our thoughts and prayers. I ask you to keep my wife Jackie in your prayers.”

The Afghans made by Kathy Smith were awarded in a drawing. The winners were Ada Bonner, Luther Hutchins, Diane Sanders, Janet McKinney, Orema Foreman and John Reebe.

Lanett seniors had a lot of fun on Thursday, starting with an ugly Christmas sweater contest. (It was a joke, of course; the sweaters looked really nice.) The judge of the contest was none other than Santa Claus himself. He was driven to the center by Captain Jamie Heard, Captain Kyle Jackson, Britany Hayse and Jamie Brown of the Lanett Fire Department. The winners were Mary Floyd, first; Ruth Lariscy, second, and Mary Floyd, third.

Emily Thomas Williams of the Lambda Zeta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha was there for a special presentation to the Lanett Senior Center participants. Each one was given a $20 gift card to Kroger, courtesy of LZO. “We are happy to be with you today to celebrate Christmas,” she said, “and we are happy to present each one of you a gift card. We want each one of you to enjoy Christmas and to have a Happy New Year.”