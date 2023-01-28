Kia America and Kia Georgia give $100,00 to the American Red Cross of Georgia in support of tornado relief efforts Published 12:30 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., – Kia America and Kia Georgia announced a joint $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross of Georgia to help those affected by recent tornadoes across Georgia, which destroyed or caused major damage to more than 500 homes in the state and affected at least a dozen team members from Kia’s U.S. manufacturing plant in West Point, Georgia.

The donation will support the non-profit as it works to facilitate temporary shelter and support for tornado victims. In addition to the monetary donation, Kia will also collect supplies for tornado victims and disaster relief workers.

“We are devastated by the tornado destruction across Georgia, which has impacted the lives of many, including Kia team members and families. We are committed to supporting the American Red Cross of Georgia’s disaster relief efforts for those impacted by the tornadoes,” said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. “As proud members of the community, Kia thanks the American Red Cross of Georgia for its relentless support for those in need, during times of disaster and beyond.”

Kia’s support of the American Red Cross is a further extension of the brand’s “Accelerate The Good” charitable initiative, which has provided nearly $14 million to those in need since 2019.

In addition to disaster relief, Kia has also made donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases; established scholarships for students in need looking to pursue their dreams of higher education; provided PPE to medical facilities nationwide during the pandemic; and partnered with animal welfare organizations including those that help rescue and preserve the endangered sea turtle population and those that help shelter animals find their forever homes.

“The Red Cross of Georgia is grateful to Kia America and Kia Georgia for their generous donation to help provide relief to those impacted by disasters here in our state,” said Dee Dixon, Regional Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross of Georgia. “With this support, our dedicated Red Cross volunteers will continue to deliver safe shelter, food, comfort and hope to those in need.”

Kia will encourage its employees, dealer network and vendor partners to provide additional support via a donation microsite in partnership with the American Red Cross of Georgia and by donating supplies on-site at its West Point, Georgia plant.

For information on how to donate please visit www.redcross.org.