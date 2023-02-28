Valley lets early lead slip in loss to Callaway Published 8:32 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

Callaway pulled out a narrow 5-4 win over Valley on Monday in a game that saw all nine runs scored in the opening two innings.

The Rams got off to a hot start, scoring all four of their runs in the top of the first inning. Trevor Rudd and Seth Hammock each had RBI singles to get two runs on the board. An error and a passed ball allowed the next two runs to reach home for the Rams.

The Cavaliers had a quick response and tied the game in the bottom of the first inning. Blake Sheppard drove in two runs on a single to get the Cavaliers on the board. Landon Alsobrook hit an RBI single followed by Julian Dukes driving in a run on a sacrifice to tie the game at four.

After three up and three down for the Rams in the top of the inning, the Cavaliers took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the second when Luke Taylor hit a sac fly to bring Houston Wilson home.

After the opening offensive flurry, the pitchers settled in and controlled the bats.

CJ Stephens got the start on the mound for the Cavaliers, going four innings in which he allowed five hits and three earned runs. Stephens helped his cause from the plate and reached base twice by being hit by a pitch and scoring a run.

Brantin Swanson had cleanup duty for Callaway and pitched the final two innings, and he didn’t allow a single hit as he controlled the Rams offense.

Hammock got the start on the mound for the Rams, allowing five hits and four earned runs on five strikeouts and settled in after a frantic opening. CJ Chambley pitched the final two innings and did not allow a single hit. Chambley and Hammock each had a hit in the game with Hammock grabbing an RBI and run scored as well.

Callaway’s Alsobrook had the only multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Bryce Hubbard, Taylor, and Sheppard all had a hit apiece for the Cavaliers.

Valley falls to 0-5 on the season.

Callaway improved to 6-2. The Cavaliers will be right back at it on Tuesday when they travel to Towers for a region game.