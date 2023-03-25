One Lady Bulldog, two Lady Rams compete in Alabama-Georgia All-Star Game Published 11:04 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Two Valley seniors and on LaFayette senior traveled to LaGrange Friday night to take part in the Battle of the Borders, which featured senior standouts from Alabama and Georgia schools.

The Georgia All-Stars won 37-32.

Valley’s Darcee Wright and Kenda Watson got one more chance to play together while LaFayette’s Talia Lee got one more chance to play in a Bulldog jersey.

For Lee, she was happy to get one more shot in a LaFayette jersey.

“It was a very fun experience to play my last game on a high school court and feel the love around me,” Lee said.

Lee also hit the final shot for the Alabama team, which was a three.

“It felt very good,” Lee said.

For Wright, she was happy to play in one more game with her teammate.

“It was good,” Wright said.

“If we all practiced together, I think we would’ve clashed better together.”

Wright also got a chance to play with some girls she faced during the regular season.

“It was fun,” Wright said.

“I mean I’m friends with some of them.”

For Watson, she also was glad to play one last game with her teammate.

“It was pretty good even though she wasn’t on the court with us as much,” Watson said.

“It felt good to have her on my team knowing that there was someone from my city to lead me on and keep me comfortable on the court.”

Watson explained some of the challenges of playing on the same team as girls from different schools.

“It was kind of complicated because I knew how they played, but when they were together, it was really difficult,” Watson said.

“They’re stronger together, but we’re stronger together too.”

In a defensive battle, Watson put up eight points as one of the leaders on the team.

“It was good,” Watson said.

“I’m going to miss the energy on the court, running up and down and just scoring and getting good rebounds.”

The game itself was fairly casual as neither team was playing for a title.

Watson led the Alabama team in first half scoring with six points while Lee had two.

Alabama was down 22-13 at halftime, and the Georgia team continued to roll.

The Alabama team leaned on Watson and Loachapoka’s Taylor Murph but couldn’t come away with the win.

All three girls played their last high school basketball game of their careers.