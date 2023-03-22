Reed Foundation announces Helping Hand Award recipients Published 10:30 am Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The Reed Foundation has announced the recipients of their Helping Hand award as the second annual Community Gala draws near on April 29.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Major TJ Wood, Chattahoochee Fuller Center Director Kim Roberts and Educator Dr. Frankie Bell will be receiving the Helping Hand award. The award is meant to honor unsung heroes from the community during the gala.

According to Rudd, each of these individuals are pillars within the community but have not necessarily been recognized for their positive impact.

Email newsletter signup

“We want to highlight people who are doing great things in the community that do not get the recognition they deserve,” said Reed Foundation Director Torrance Rudd.

The gala will be hosted by Pastor Michael T. Stiggers.

Three students from around Chambers County have been chosen to receive scholarships from the foundation. The Reed Foundation got help from each school’s guidance counselor to find candidates that fit the qualifications for the scholarship.

Each scholarship recipient has at least a 2.5 GPA and a good attendance record. Each student will provide a letter of recommendation and an essay about a time when they did something to help their community.

“We want to show our students that we care,” Rudd said.

The night will include food, dancing and entertainment by Vocal Vibez.

Rudd told the Valley Times-News that last year’s gala had around 130 to 140 guests in attendance. He expects at least 250 guests this year.

“We want everybody from the surrounding area to come if they can,” Rudd said.