Gather and rejoice during National Day of Prayer Published 9:30 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Lanett’s second annual National Day of Prayer will be observed on May 4. The event will be held in the field across from W.O. Lance Elementary School from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

At 11:45 a.m., the Pilgrim Baptist worship team will perform as pre-service entertainment.

The program will follow the Bible passage, Proverbs 11:11, which reads, “By the blessing of the upright, the city is exalted.”

A committee made up of members from Greenwood Baptist, Lanett First Christian, Lanett First Baptist, Plant City Baptist, Mount Hermon and Lanett Congregational Christian is organizing Lanett’s event.

“It’s important as a nation that we become once again one nation under God,” said Pastor Randall Hamer. “It seems as though as a nation we have pushed God out, and everyone is just doing whatever pleases them.”

West Point will also hold a National Day of Prayer at 11 a.m. The community is invited to gather at the flag pole outside of the West Point City Hall.

“It’s our hope that many will turn out on May 4 to help us unite our voices as we exercise ‘In God We Trust’ here in West Point,” said Pastor Gerald Ledbetter.

The event is sponsored by West Point Police Department, Bluffton Funeral Services and several churches, including West Point Presbyterian Church.

The prayers for Lanett will focus on the city’s local government, school system, repentance and giving thanks. The event is open to everyone in the community.

“In our prayers, there’s the different areas that we are praying for are for repentance for thanksgiving, for our economy, for the children in our area, for our government, local government leaders, for our school system,” Hamer said.

Last year, over 200 people were in attendance in Lanett.

“We want to see the hand of God just move powerfully in our communities and that we will just become a beacon of light for other people to look at and see this is what it means to be under God and following him,” Hamer said.

The National Day of Prayer aims to encourage people to unite in prayer for the nation.

“It began back in the 1950’s but has grown into a national event that helps us focus our energies on the active and engaging practice of prayer,” Ledbetter said.

There will be parking at the bottom of the hill and along the street South 8th Avenue in Lanett. Shuttle buses will be available for those coming from the lower parking lot.

Chairs will be available, but Hamer encouraged guests to bring their lawn chairs from home in case they run out of room.