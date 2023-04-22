LaFayette hosts Food Truck Friday Published 10:30 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

Who doesn’t love a good food truck? The first annual LaFayette Main Street Food Truck Festival will be on May 12 at the LaFayette Courthouse Square.

From barbecue to hibachi, the community will get the chance to try out new foods or savor their old favorites.

Local food trucks will be there including Chill Spot, Mary’s Grilled Chicken Wraps, Mr. Frosty’s and more. LaFayette’s My Sweet Treats and Rollin’ Rackz Barbecue will be in attendance.

“We just wanted to create an event that brought out the community to provide great food but also provide increased community togetherness. We hope that it will definitely bring people in to help with economic development and to really showcase what downtown has to offer,” said LaFayette Main Street Director DeAnna Hand. “The square is such a beautiful, historic place here in Chambers County, and we want more people to get out and enjoy that.”

The food trucks will be out on the square from 5 to 9 p.m. CT. According to Hand, many citizens have given LaFayette Main Street feedback that they would like to see more evening activities.

Local music entertainment will be provided throughout the evening. Among others, Dean Sheffield, a local solo guitarist, will be showcasing his bluegrass and country music.

“Bring out your appetite and a lawn chair and enjoy a great evening of entertainment,” Hand said.

Main Street Market will also be on the square. Vendors will be selling everything from jewelry and boutique clothing to flowers for guests to get some Mother’s Day shopping done. Flowers to Bless will be showcasing their flower cart.

LaFayette Main Street will keep the Facebook page updated on any inclement weather advisories that might delay the Food Truck Festival.

Those interested in being a vendor can reach out to LaFayette Main Street to apply. The deadline for vendors is May 4.