Selma man leads police on high-speed chase into West Point Published 10:30 am Friday, April 14, 2023

A Selma man has been arrested on drug charges after leading Troup County deputies on a high-speed chase off of Interstate 85 and into West Point.

Henry Murphy Jr., 35, was charged with trafficking marijuana, fleeing/attempting to elude (felony), obstruction of an officer, and following too closely, according to a press release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 8:09 p.m. Wednesday, Captain Nathan Taylor with TCSO initiated a traffic stop on a silver Cadillac on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 7 for following too closely. While speaking with the driver, Taylor noticed an odor of narcotics coming from inside the car. He then asked Murphy to step out of the car to speak with him further.

Once out of the vehicle, Taylor attempted to detain Murphy in handcuffs but he resisted and re-entered his vehicle despite being Tasered by Taylor. TCSO said Murphy then fled at high speeds, exiting at Exit 2, driving through the posted construction zone.

While the vehicle was still in motion, Murphy exited the vehicle, and it crashed on Avenue K at East 10th Street in West Point. As Murphy fled from the vehicle on foot, he was then subdued by K-9 Chapo, who was deployed by Capt. Taylor and taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed Murphy was transporting approximately 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana and a large amount of currency that appeared to be proceeds from illegal drug sales, according to the press release.

Murphy was transported to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was then transported to the Troup County Jail.

Sgt. Stewart Smith also said an overnight report that while fleeing, Murphy struck several cars in a gas station parking lot, are incorrect. The Valley Times-News had not reported that information.