Community unites to build new Standing Rock Center Published 8:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

Funding was requested for the new Standing Rock community center building project from the Chambers County Commissioners at the most recent meeting.

According to Committee Chair Sharon Spriggs, state legislators have promised to match any donation that the county commission provides.

For the past 60 years, the current community center in Standing Rock has served as the voting precinct for the area.

The Standing Rock Alabama Community Center Building Project is in conjunction with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

The building has also served as a command post for the sheriff’s office and the county EMA during emergencies in the past. Spriggs said that CCSO used the old community center as a meeting place after the recent tornado hit the county.

“I’d also like to use that place for the Sheriff’s Department to meet if they’re in the upper part of the county,” Spriggs said.

However, the building no longer has running water or restrooms and limited electricity. The building was first constructed in 1954 by community donation.

Since then, it has been used for reunions, birthday parties and funeral services. The Bikers Against Child Abuse group uses the building once a month.

“It’s been a great little community center for all the years we’ve used it,” Spriggs said.

The Standing Rock Alabama Community Center Building Project began in 2017. The committee and the CCSO organize two fish fry events a year and have raised about $100,000 in community donations.

“It’s been slow going,” Spriggs said.

During that time, the project also had many donations of material and labor hours. The external building has been completed. Electrical wiring, gas lines and water pipes have been installed.

Before indoor renovations can begin, an overhang in the back and the ceiling need to be installed. For this step, the committee needs $50,000.

“We’re going to keep coming until they might give us some money,” Spriggs said.

On July 15, the committee is hosting a Steak Dinner Draw Down. For $100, guests can buy two ribeye steak dinners and have the chance to win door prizes and $1500.