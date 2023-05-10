Council sells land off I-85 for $400K Published 8:30 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

VALLEY — In its Monday meeting, the Valley City Council approved the annexation of some property off Fob James Drive and to sell an 11.2-acre site with frontage off I-85 for $400,000. The council suspended the rules and approved both actions following the first reading of the ordinances.

The newly-annexed property is the site of Valley Collision. It has been contiguous to the city for some time, but the property owner must ask to be annexed before the city can take such action. The annexation request was signed by Valley Collision President Gary Crowder.

The site that fronts the interstate has been sold to 4 Star Auto Auction LLC. It’s off 4 Star Drive and between 4 Star Freightliner and King Auto Corner. It is an estimated 11.2 acres, or 487,882 square feet, in size.

The business is owned by two partners from the Opelika-Auburn area, and they intend to auction vehicles to car dealers.

The council approved a consent agenda that included 17 weed liens and permission to consume alcoholic beverages at an event that will be taking place in the cafeteria at River View School on Saturday, May 27.

The weed liens are being imposed to recover the city’s costs in cleaning up some abandoned properties in the city.

Three of the properties are on Church Street, two on Hodge Street and one each on Highway 29, 18th Avenue and 19th Avenue, 31st, 35th, 37th, and 44th Streets, and one each on Bland, Jefferson, Jennings and Lee Streets.

On the regular agenda, the council approved a real estate agreement with Arbour Valley Development, which is looking at having a 250-unit apartment complex off 55th Street. Plans are for it to be going up next to a senior complex to be located at the corner of King Street and 55th. At that location, an Opelika group wants to build a 96-unit apartment for seniors.

Arbour Valley is located in Hoover, Alabama. They develop, own and manage multifamily properties throughout the Southeastern states.

A resolution unanimously approved by the council authorizes Mayor Leonard Riley to sell a site approximately 20 acres in size to Arbour Valley for approximately $25,000 per acre.

The council approved a resolution to declare a property violation and to authorize a cleanup of property on Combs Road. Code Enforcement Officer Sgt. M.J. Jones told the council that numerous bags of trash were in the yard and some of them had been burned. The resolution approved Monday will allow city crews to go in and clean up the site. The cost of doing this will be imposed as a lien on the property.

Valley Parks & Recreation Director Laurie Blount told the council that swimming lessons are being offered at the Community Center. This is an opportunity for anyone to learn how to swim.

Valley Sportsplex will be the host site for this year’s 10 & Under district tournament. Valley’s 10 & Under All-Stars will be the home team. Valley teams will be participating in the 8 & under and 12 & under tournaments to be held in Beauregard the week of June 10th.

In council member communications, Jim Clark asked Public Works Director Patrick Bolt for an update on the underway lighting project at Exit 79 on I-85. Bolt said that all the poles are up for the new lights and that the current work that’s taking place is to have all the underground electrical work done to get the service panels ready for the new lights.

The next council meeting will be taking place at 6 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 22.