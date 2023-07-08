New leagues creating opportunity for Point football players Published 10:33 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

The opportunity to play football professionally has never been more attainable than it is today. With new leagues seemingly being started every year, more dreams are becoming a reality.

By now just about everyone in the United States should at least know that the NFL exists, but many may not know about the other professional football leagues that exist today.

Today, there are more than 10 professional football leagues that exist. Several of these leagues reside in the United States.

If a football player wants to play professionally in the United States they have the opportunity to play in the NFL, USFL, XFL, IFL, NAL and the Fan Controlled Football League. Players also have the opportunity to play professionally overseas in several European leagues, and they have the opportunity to play up north in the Canadian Football League.

As the Head Coach for Point University, Trevor Zeiders has seen firsthand the change in opportunities over the past few years.

“The biggest thing is they got to find the best fit for them,” Zeiders said. “Not everybody is cut out to be an NFL player. Less than one percent of college seniors get a chance to go play in the NFL.”

Small colleges like Point University possibly benefit the most from the new professional football leagues.

“For a long time, the only chances you really had were college ball and then the NFL,” Zeiders said. “Now with the XFL and USFl, it’s an awesome opportunity and the opportunities are there. They will help schools like Point simply due to the fact that now, if you go somewhere and you play well enough, you’re gonna get some opportunity.”

Point University has already had several players play in indoor football leagues or play overseas in the past few years.

“Having these extra leagues has opened up doors and given those guys that chance,” Zeiders said. “Some of them have stepped through that door.”

Zeiders believes that players still need to be somewhat selective when choosing to play professionally. Some leagues can be considered “pay to play” and may not be as good of an opportunity as it seems.

Zeiders encourages players to seek out these opportunities based off of their play while at Point as well as their individual goals.

“There are certain guys that we definitely encourage,” Zeiders said. “Like if you’re good enough, have at it, try. The worst thing that can happen is somebody says no. So, they’ve got to decide what they really want to try and what they want to decide.”

At the end of the day, most football players will still dream of playing in the NFL. If that is the case, these other professional leagues can still help players reach their goal of making it to the NFL.

Other professional football leagues can be used as stepping stones that will help athletes make it to a higher level.

Zeiders believes that adding extra film from any professional league can help a player “immensely” if their dream is to make it to the NFL.

“It gives them something that they can hand to their agent…,” Zeiders said.

According to Zeiders, the agents can then send out their client’s new film. Zeiders believes that this additional film also helps with the overall evaluation process for professional scouts.

Over the years Zeiders has gotten to know several coaches that are now coaching at some professional level. Now, if Zeiders believes that a player is good enough, he can make a phone call and have a player evaluated easier.