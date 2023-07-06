TCSO investigates in-car shooting that occurred on Interstate 85 on July 4 Published 11:00 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the Fourth of July around 7 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound.

When deputies arrived near mile marker 16, they found a Chevrolet Malibu on the side of the interstate with the passenger side doors open and two individuals standing outside the car. The two individuals, an adult male and an adult female were detained and another male was found in the back seat suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds and deputies began rendering aid.

TCSO’s criminal investigations division was notified and determined the female driver, identified as Renee Savage of Prattville, Alabama, was struck in the head by some type of object by the male front seat passenger, identified as Roderick Hurst of Stockbridge.

According to the TCSO press release, the physical altercation continued while the car was in motion and at some point, Savage allegedly fired a handgun at Hurst striking him several times. After shooting Hurst, Savage rendered aid to him until deputies arrived. The second male was a witness and not involved in the incident.

Hurst was transported to a Columbus area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This is still an active investigation and no charges have been determined at this point.