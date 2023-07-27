West Point welcomes new bakery with warm reception at ribbon cutting Published 8:30 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

West Point’s newest small business, The Copper Carrot Bakery, was welcomed with a packed-out shop for its ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

“That’s what we want — more feet on the ground in West Point,” said West Point Mayor Steve Tramell. “What a wonderful turnout. This was very impressive.”

Friends and family of owners Nikki and Larry Franklin joined to celebrate the addition of the Southern-style classic bake shop to West Point’s downtown.

Email newsletter signup

“It really means a lot,” Larry said. “We’re glad to be here in the community of West Point.”

“We’re happy to be here,” Nikki said during the ribbon cutting. “This has been a long journey starting over a year ago.”

The Copper Carrot Bakery became a dream for the LaGrange couple a few years ago. The couple decided to open the family-owned and operated business because of Nikki’s talent and love for baking.

Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Director Carrie Wood was joined by Tramell in congratulating the new business on its turnout.

“I’m excited to be here today,” Wood said. “I think this is something that is obviously wanted and needed. You can tell by the turnout today. I am totally blown away by the city of West Point today. I want to congratulate them.”

To begin with, the bake shop at 702 3rd Avenue will include a menu of homemade traditional cakes and coffee from various regions. Beyond the titular carrot cake, the shop will offer other classics like their famous strawberry cake and banana pudding.

The shop will also have a homemade, family-recipe sweet potato pie available daily.

“I’m just elated to have yet another business to come to West Point,” said West Point City Council member DeeDee Williams.

Williams said the city hopes to welcome the economic growth from local small businesses as much as Point University and the automotive industry. With the university just around the corner, the bake shop will also be a hub for students with free WiFi and charging stations.

“This is adding a little diversity into that, and hopefully, giving us the amenities that people look for when they’re getting ready to put down roots,” Williams said.

True to their hometown roots, the couple hopes the business will be a place for locals to visit, whether they are sitting down to enjoy a piece of cake or running by for a cup of coffee on their way to work.

“The warmth that you feel here today will be the same warmth that you will feel every time you come in,” Nikki said. “We just want to be a part of the community.”