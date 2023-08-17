Sheriff’s Office packs backpacks for Chambers County students Published 9:00 am Thursday, August 17, 2023

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office dropped off the donated school supplies from the Pack the Backpack donation for students in the Chambers County School District on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office collected around 30 backpacks and all the classroom supplies listed online like glue, notebooks and antibacterial wipes.

“It was a blessing,” said Chambers County Sheriff Jeff Nelson.

Donation boxes were set up at the sheriff’s office and Chambers County Courthouse in LaFayette.

According to Nelson, the sheriff’s office also received supplies specifically for teachers throughout the district. Community members even donated school supplies to the students at the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Girls Ranch.

“It was a wonderful, wonderful thing and something I hope we can continue to do every year to support the schools and the teachers to make their job a little easier and lives a little easier,” Nelson said.

Nelson and Sheriff’s Deputy Major TJ Wood delivered the school supplies to Chambers County Board of Education last week to be distributed. However, Nelson said the sheriff’s office will continue to accept donations throughout the year.

Wood, who has run the donation drive for many years, will be retiring from the sheriff’s office. Though he will be missed, Nelson said he hopes to continue the community projects that Wood and Lockhart have been a part of over the years.

“Major Wood after 20 years with the department is stepping down from the Sheriff’s Department to follow his dream and the path I believe God has laid out for him to move to the Girls Ranch,” Nelson said.

As Nelson’s time as sheriff reaches the 9-month mark, he said things are running smoothly and there are more projects to come.

“We’re over the hump,” he said.