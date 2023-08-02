Welcoming fresh faces: Chambers County School District hires 30 new teachers Published 9:00 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

The Chambers County School District welcomed 30 new teachers to the staff this week as the 2023-2024 school year approaches.

Superintendent Dr. Casey Chambley said that the central office spent the summer months working to hire and transfer teachers as needed across the district during the CCSD special called meeting on Monday.

On Tuesday, the school district held a new teacher orientation at Langdale Methodist Church. The district is also hosting the annual Welcome Back Breakfast during the Teacher Institute program at the Valley Community Center and Sportsplex on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The Welcome Back Breakfast hosts the CCSD’s over 400 staff members.

During the program, Be Au Sm speaker Joshua Peach will be the keynote speaker. According to his website, Peach is a nationally known motivator who speaks at associations, education institutions and in the private sector.

“I hear the speaker is going to be really good this year,” Chambley said. “So we’re looking forward to that.”

Teachers will also hear from Dr. Isabel C. Scarinci from UAB about the district’s outreach effort with Operation Wipeout for Cervical Cancer. Operation Wipeout is a project organized by TogetHER for Health. The project focuses on areas in the community where cervical cancer is at its highest.

Chambers County is leading in cervical cancer rates in the state. Cervical cancer is considered a preventable illness because it is caused by certain strains of human papillomavirus. Operation Wipeout aims to reduce the rate of cancer by educating the public on HPV vaccines and cervical screenings.

Some of the sponsors for the Teacher Institute include AJIN, Unite, Representative Debbie Wood, Wooshin USA, Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Bi-City Produce, Knox Pest Control, Zoghby’s uniforms, Heart of America, SOLV Energy, Sheriff Jeff Nelson, Terri’s Mill Village Cafe, Johnstone Supply, Four Star Freightliner, Farmer’s and Merchants Bank, Kenny Knox Tire Center, Tasty Donuts, Piggly Wiggly, Quality Hotel and Suites, Coca-Cola, Dairy Queen, Dunkin’ Donuts and McDonald’s.

Chambley also said the number of students enrolled so far this year is positive compared with other districts.

“From what we’re hearing from other schools and what we’re hearing from other areas, numbers are looking good,” Chambley said.

Eastside Elementary in LaFayette has the first waiting list of about 17 students for pre-K this year.