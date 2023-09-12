12-year-old missing from Lanett since Sept. 27 Published 5:20 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

On September 27, 2023, Tamarion Jerimiah McCoy left the area of 28th Avenue SW in Lanett, Alabama and has not returned, according to a press release from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of McCoy, please contact the Lanett Police Department at (334) 644-0917.

