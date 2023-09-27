County gets damaged road, bridges update Published 11:15 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

During Monday’s meeting, County Highway Engineer Joshua Harvill gave the Chambers County Commission an update on the bridges on County Road 98 and County Road 166 and several county roads that were damaged in the March flooding.

“We are working really hard to get patching done,” Harvill said.

Harvill told the commission his department has received complaints about County Road 9, County Road 32 and County Road 48. They are all open but still in need of repairs.

The repairs are contracted out. Harvill said he planned t

o meet with a contractor on Tuesday and that the repairs may be scheduled for this week or next week.

There are still two bridges out due to the flood damage from the March storms. Harvill said the construction plan for those projects is nearly complete. The county has been coordinating with FEMA to address funding for the repairs to the bridges.

Harvill said the county is still coordinating with FEMA to work to get the repair projects funded.

å“It’s still a very time-consuming process,” Harvill said.

Even when they accept a bid from a bridge contractor, Harvill said it will be several months before the bridges will be expected to reopen.