Eva Maude Sims Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Eva Maude Sims, a beacon of faith and love, was called home to glory on September 9, 2023. Born on June 29, 1940, in Aliceville, AL, Eva was a woman of strong spirit and unwavering faith. She passed away peacefully at her home in Valley, AL, leaving behind a legacy of love and devotion.

Eva dedicated her life to serving others in the healthcare industry. Her work was not just a job, but a ministry of healing and compassion. She was a prayer warrior, always interceding for those in need, and her faith was as steadfast as a mighty oak. Eva was a beloved member of the Langdale Methodist Church. Her love for her church family was evident in her commitment and service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton Linville and Jewel Lucille Stanfill, husband, Albert Russell Sims, siblings, Gay Stanfill Tucker, Bobby Stanfill, and Billy Stanfill. She is survived by her children, Melanie Colley (Beric), Kevin Sims (Vickie), Eric Sims (Gina); her siblings, Nell Greenley, Libby Geeslin, and Jimmy Stanfill (Gail); her grandchildren, Caleb Walls (Jessica Mclucas), Seth Sims (Echo), Misty Williams (Trent), Emily Sims, Libby Sims, Nicole Pike (Sloan), and Kyle Andrews; her great-grandchildren, Zoey Grace, John Paul, Kaylee Skye, Cassidy Pike, and Cooper Pike; and her brother-in-law, Joe Sims (Laura).

Eva’s life was a testament to her faith and love for others. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her spirit was infectious, her faith unshakeable, and her love boundless. As we remember Eva, let us celebrate her life and the love she shared with us all. Her legacy will forever live on in our hearts.A memorial and a celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM (EDT) at the Langdale Methodist Church with the Reverend Todd Owens officiating. Her family will be receiving friends at church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Sims’ family requests that donations be made to Chattahoochee Hospice and or Langdale Methodist Church in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.