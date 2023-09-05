Top performances of the week Published 10:58 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

In the second full week of high school football, several local players had standout performances.

One of the best performances came in the biggest game. Cam Dooley put together a complete performance to lead Valley to a 41-13 win over rival Lanett.

Dooley totaled four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, in the first half of the game.

Dooley involved seveal different wideouts on Friday. Dooley had passing touchdowns to Brandon Thomas and Ian Crim-Davis. Jay Harper also had several receptions.

Dooley also helped lead a secondary that allowed less than 100 passing yards.

For the second straight week, CJ Johnson led the Springwood Wildcats to another blowout win.

Johnson won Athlete of the Week for his performance last week, and he mentioned wanting to build and improve upon that performance.

It is safe to say that Johnson made true on that goal. Johnson had five touchdowns for the second straight game.

Johnson has given much of the credit for his success to his offensive line. Johnson is in his first season with Springwood, but he has already built a close relationship with all off his offensive lineman.

Early on in the season, Chambers Academy has relied on their dominant ground game to giv them a 2-1 record.

A major factor in the Rebels’ rushing attack has been Luke Tarver.

Tarver helped lead Chambers Academy to a 38-6 win over Edgewood in their region opener.

Tarver finished the game with 202 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Tarver averaged just over 11 yards per carry in the game.

Tarver was not the only running back to have a stellar performance for Chambers Academy.

Jacob Norgard also totaled 151 yards rushing and one touchdown for the Rebels.

“Luke Tarver and Jacob Norgard have both really emerged as guys that can give us production carrying the football,” Head Coach Jason Allen said in a text.

Although Lanett struggled in their loss to Valley, Alajawon Whitfield still proved that he is one of the best players in the area.

Whitfield totaled 105 rushing yards, 46 passing yards and he had an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown.

“He’s special,” Head Coach Chip Seagle said after the game. “Just amazing with the football in his hands, but we can’t just wait for him to make big plays.”