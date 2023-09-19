Troup Parks and Recreation kicks off football season Published 10:42 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Troup County Parks and Recreation began football season on Monday night with multiple teams taking the field.

Big 10 National Division Vikings vs. Sewon America Broncos

The Vikings and Broncos began the doubleheader at Riverbowl Stadium on Tuesday. It was the Vikings that came out on top with a 6-0 in a defensive slugfest.

After one quarter, neither team had found the endzone. That scoring drought was broken on the Vikings’ first drive of the second quarter.

King Fields took the snap and called his own number as he rushed for the 70-yard touchdown.

With a rushing touchdown on offense and an interception on defense, Fields was the star of the game for the Vikings.

The Vikings were stifling on defense for the rest of the game, forcing the Broncos to turn the ball over on downs multiple times and recovering a fumble in the second half.

After the 1-0 start, the Vikings will face the Falcons for its next matchup on Sept. 26. The Broncos face the Chargers on Sept. 26 for its next matchup.

Big 12 Division Bobcats vs. Johnny’s New York Style Pizza Raiders

The Raiders were dominant in the back half of the doubleheader as they started their season with an 18-0 win.

To start the game, the Raiders’ defense held the Bobcats to just three yards on the opening drive. Then, Eric Jones connected with Andre Wingfield to give the Raiders a 6-0 lead.

On the ensuing drive, Eerion Jones forced a fumble to give the Raiders the ball back. The Raiders turned the ball over on downs on their next drive, but the defense held again.

Eric Jones found the endzone on a 3-yard rushing touchdown just before the end of the first half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Wingfield found the endzone again on a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

Wingfield also intercepted a pass on defense to seal the game late in the fourth quarter.

After starting 1-0, the Raiders are set to face off against the Broncos on Sept. 25.

The Bobcats will be looking for a bounce-back win on the same day against the Bearcats.