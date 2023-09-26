Week two of Valley’s rec football league kicks off Published 9:16 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

Valley Parks and Recreation began week two of its 7-9-year-old football league with a matchup between the Cowboys and Cardinals on Monday night.

Cole Carswell wound up being the star for the Cardinals as he finished the game with a rushing touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown.

The two teams were scoreless late in the first quarter. The Cowboys were driving within five yards of the end zone. Carswell denied the Cowboys and instead returned the interception for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead.

Email newsletter signup

The Cowboys lined up with just three seconds left on the clock. Kanaan Carter rushed and broke a tackle on the way to the end zone to tie it all up at six.

The lead did not last long as Carswell made another play to begin the second quarter. The Cardinals went for it on first down and Carswell broke free on the quarterback keeper to give his team the 13-6 lead.

That score ended up being enough as the Cardinals defeated the Cowboys 13-12.

The Cowboys had previously been undefeated, and the loss dropped the team’s record to 2-1 on the season.

After suffering a tough loss last week to the Raiders, the Cardinals needed the win, the win improved the team’s record to 2-1 on the season and it gained them a spot in the standings.