Beulah hosts LaFayette for last home game Published 10:04 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

On Tuesday, the Beulah Bobcats hosted the LaFayette Bulldogs for the team’s last home match of the season. Beulah found momentum and came away with a win in straight sets.

The Bobcats won 25-15, 25-19 and 25-14.

“I thought we played together better as a team,” Beulah coach Allison Aikens said. “We had some good hits, we had some good serves, several players got a lot of good aces, and I think that helped get our momentum going.”

Beulah had 13 aces in the match. Six of those aces came from Aubryn Trammell. As a senior, Trammell is a key leader for the Bobcats.

It was the last home game for Beulah this season, and the last home game ever for the seniors.

“They just kind of pulled together, and they wanted to win for their last home game,” Aikens said.

LaFayette came to life in the second set, but Beulah clawed back. After the Bulldogs took a 10-7 lead, Aikens called a timeout and her team responded.

“They finally kind of picked it up,” Aikens said. “I thought we were kind of starting off a little slow.”

Beulah was coming off a loss in straight sets to Lanett on Monday night. In the second set, Aikens felt like her team was falling back similar to the way the girls had on Monday night. However, she was impressed with their performance from that point forward.

Anna Gray helped the Bobcats with three aces and two kills in the match.

Toniya Collier led the Bulldogs with two kills in the match.

Overall, it was a good win for Beulah after the team had dropped consecutive matches. Aikens is looking for her team to continue improving as they make the push for the area tournament.

“We’ve got to, again, get more hits,” Aikens said.

“We had more aggression, but we had too many side-outs. We’ve got to get aggressive and get them in. We’ve just got to get more consistent on that.

Up next for Beulah is a match on the road against LaGrange on Oct. 10. The Bulldogs will face off with Reeltown on the road on Oct. 4.