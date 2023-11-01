Donna Kilgore Published 8:35 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Donna Kilgore, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on October 29, 2023. Born on July 28, 1948, in Beulah, Alabama, Donna was known for her loving, gentle, and kind nature.

Donna was a former employee of West Point Stevens, where she was respected and admired by her colleagues. Her work ethic and dedication were evident in all that she did, and she left a lasting impression on everyone she encountered. Despite her professional commitments, Donna always prioritized her family and loved ones, creating a warm and nurturing environment for all who knew her.

Donna had a deep love for westerns of all kinds, often losing herself in the stories of cowboys and the wild frontier. She also found joy in sewing, a skill she honed over the years, creating beautiful pieces for her family and friends. However, the most cherished moments of her life were those spent with her family. She was a pillar of strength and love, always there to lend a listening ear or a comforting word.

Donna is survived by her sons, Jeremy Kilgore and Jamie Kilgore, both of Valley, AL; her grandson, Jace Kilgore of Valley, AL; her siblings, Dorothy Barnett of Beulah, AL, Darlene McQuistion and Kim Hadaway (Kebo), both of Opelika, AL, Denise McCain (James) and Carolyn Perkins (Ray), both of Valley, AL, and Barbara McQuistion Colley of Lanett, AL. She also leaves behind her nephew, Landon McCain of Valley, AL, and her niece, Jennifer Hester of Opelika, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Sue Gordon (Dempsy) and Mack McQuistion.

Donna’s legacy of love and kindness will continue to live on through her family and all those who were fortunate enough to know her. Her gentle spirit, warm smile, and unwavering love for her family will forever be remembered. She was a beacon of light in the lives of many, and her memory will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those she left behind.

In remembering Donna, we celebrate a life well-lived, filled with love, kindness, and a deep devotion to family. Her life was a testament to the power of love and the strength of family ties. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts and memories of all who knew and loved her.

Services for Donna will be private. Her family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon, October 31st, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM (EDT) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.

In lieu of flowers, Donna’s family asks that donations be made in her memory to Enhabit Hospice, 2312 Center Hill Drive, Suites B & C, Opelika, AL 36801.

Please visit Donna’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for her family, to share a memory of Donna, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.