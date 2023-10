Mr. Antonyo F. Ellis Published 6:41 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Funeral Services are pending for Mr. Antonyo F. Ellis, 46 of Auburn, AL who passed away on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

