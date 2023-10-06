MR. G. W. Smart Published 5:46 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Mr. G.W. Smart “Jerry” 78 of Dadeville, AL passed away on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. CST until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, 1:00 p.m. CST at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church in Dadeville, AL, Rev. William Perry, Jr. Officiating.

Burial will follow in Dadeville City Cemetery in Dadeville, AL.

Mr. Smart is survived by his wife, Mary L. Smart of Dadeville, AL, his son, Forrest Smart of Maryland, stepdaughter, Twyla Russell of Dadeville, AL, and bonus daughter, Starcreda Hutchins of Dadeville, AL, one brother, Bobby (Wilma) Smart of Dadeville, AL, two brothers-in-law, Rueben Ferrell of Alexander City, AL, and James Morgan of Dadeville, AL, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, special niece, Desiree Thomas, devoted son-in-law, Michael Carlisle, two special friends, Bobby Davis, and Wheeler Jones, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.