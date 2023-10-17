Mr. Osmund L. Williams

Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

Mr. Osmund L. Williams, 62 of Lanett, AL passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, 1:00 PM EST at Pine Hill Cemetery in Lanett, AL, Bishop Donald Lancaster, Officiating.

There will not be a Public Visitation.

Mr. Williams is survived by one brother, George N. Williams, Jr. of Lanett, AL; one uncle, Charles (Hilda) Williams of Fayetteville, NC; one aunt, Louise Williams Terry of Melbourne, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.  A special thanks to a significant friend of the family, Kim Lipscomb of West Point, GA.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

