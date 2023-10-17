Mr. Osmund L. Williams Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Mr. Osmund L. Williams, 62 of Lanett, AL passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2023, 1:00 PM EST at Pine Hill Cemetery in Lanett, AL, Bishop Donald Lancaster, Officiating.

There will not be a Public Visitation.

Mr. Williams is survived by one brother, George N. Williams, Jr. of Lanett, AL; one uncle, Charles (Hilda) Williams of Fayetteville, NC; one aunt, Louise Williams Terry of Melbourne, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. A special thanks to a significant friend of the family, Kim Lipscomb of West Point, GA.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.