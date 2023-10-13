Mr. Zebedee Brock Published 4:25 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

Mr. Zebedee Brock, 73 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL.

Public Visitation will be held on Monday, October 16, 2023 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 12 Noon CST at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Reverend Gary L. Dixon, Pastor/Officiant. Burial will follow in Essie J. Handy Cemetery in LaFayette.

Mr. Brock is survived by three daughters: Veronica Brock of Auburn, AL, Lachandra Brooks (Cornelius) of LaFayette, AL, and Shameka (Musanta) Caldwell of Lanett, AL, four sons: Torianno Roberts of Opelika, AL, Edward (Jandria) Jackson of Newnan, GA, Tykenya (Shavonna) Jackson, and Tavokius Jackson, both of Valley, AL, twenty-two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, six sisters: Helen Jones, Nora Bledsoe, and Bernice (Charlie) Brock, all of LaFayette, AL, Judy (Luciouse) Carter of Valley, AL, Sarah Brock, and Carolyn (Bo) Fears, both of Atlanta, GA, three brothers, Bennie Joe (Mary) Brock of LaFayette, AL, John Brock of Atlanta, GA, and Charlie Brock of Tuskegee, AL, his best friend, Elton Holloway, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, all of whom he loved dearly.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.