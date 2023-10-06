Ms. Rita Heard Published 5:49 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Ms. Rita Heard, 59 of Fort Wayne, IN formerly of Five Points, AL, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Public Visitation will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, 12:00 p.m. CST at Pine Grove United Methodist Church in LaFayette, AL, Pastor Cecelia Broome, Officiating, Pastor Dontavious Little, Sr., Eulogist.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Heard is survived by one daughter, Tamara (Dontavious, Sr.) Little of Oxford, AL; five sons, Juan (Esmeralda) Heard and Labroune (Takelya) Heard of Birmingham, AL, Caderrickton Barnes, Cadeerickton Barnes, and Kadarius Barnes of Ft. Wayne, IN; special family members: Lisa Mitchell (Larry), Charles Simmons, Nate Simmons, and Carl Harper, Jr. of Ft. Wayne IN; twelve grandchildren: Dontavious Jr, Dylan, Labroune Jr. ,Endrix, Daleigh, Landon, Declan, Logan, Donaldson, Zaryah, Elijah and Baby Barnes; three sisters, Mary Heard, Bernice Baker and Judie Crawford of Birmingham, AL; brothers, James (Gladys) Wright, Leroy (Velma) Heard, and Clarence (Janice) Heard of Birmingham, AL, Willie (Dina) Heard of Ft. Wayne, IN; and a long time best friend, Carol (Diane) Carlisle of McDonough, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends too numerous to name.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.