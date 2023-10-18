Point’s star attacker gets honored by SSAC Published 10:51 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

As a junior, Sameily Marquez has become a pivotal part of Point’s volleyball program. This week, Marquez received some much-deserved recognition.

The Southern States Athletic Conference named Marquez the Attacker of the Week for her performance last week. Marquez had a dominant week. In just two games, Marquez totaled 32 kills and 24 digs.

“I just thank God that I got this for the first time,” Marquez said. “I’m just thankful for my coach, my assistants and my teammates.”

During the summer, Marquez focused on improving her attacks and defense at the net. Now in year three, Marquez is finally coming into her prime as a player and a leader.

Head Coach Faith Gineris has seen these improvements for Marquez come over time. Gineris saw several improvements that Marquez needed to make to improve her leadership when she arrived as a freshman.

“Each year she has grown,” Gineris said. “She just has really stepped up in her vocal leadership and the way she carries herself on the court,”

On the season, Marquez has already totaled 159 kills. Marquez has averaged nearly three kills per set. Marquez is already just 74 kills away from matching her total from last season.

A lot of the improvement from Marquez came during the offseason. Gineris saw some of this improvement coming, and she knew that Marquez was going to be a playmaker for the Skyhawks this season.

Some of those changes have come from physical improvements that Marquez was able to make, but the biggest improvement has been in her mentality.

“I’ve seen her just take a stronger and faster attack,” Gineris said. “She’s taken a really positive attitude.”

The Skyhawks are currently 8-9 on the season with a 6-4 record in conference play. Point looks to get back to .500 with a win over Brewton-Parker on Friday, but Marquez has bigger goals for the season.

Marquez came into the season with her sights set on winning a championship. While the individual recognition is great, that’s not the main focus. Marquez is more focused on getting her teammates recognition and setting them up for success.

“I want to see my teammates succeed,” Marquez said. “I just want us to win the championship. This year, I’ve seen more improvement in everyone.”

Still, Marquez is also looking to continue improving her game as the season goes on. Marquez plans to focus more during practice and make the necessary changes to make herself better each week.