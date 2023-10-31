Recreation departments hosting fall festivals Published 10:09 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Recreation departments in Valley and Lanett will be having fall festivals from 6 to 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday evening. It will be a safe and convenient way for parents to take their young children to a community event on Halloween evening.

Valley’s fall festival will be taking place at the Sportsplex. A total of 20 tables will be set up for local businesses, churches and civic groups to be giving away candy to youngsters. There will be some games for the kids to play at some of the tables, and the First Baptist Church of Valley will have some inflatables for kids to bounce around on.

“The weather should be good, and we would like to see a big turnout for this fun event,” said Valley Parks & Recreation Director Laurie Blount. “We want to thank our local businesses, churches and civic groups for partnering with us on this.”

The Lanett festival will be in the downtown area near the fountain. A total of 20 tables will be set up around the triangle, and local businesses and churches will be giving away candy. There will be a contest for the best decorated table. “We are doing this for the children,” said Recreation Director Trent McCants. “We are looking forward to seeing them in their Halloween costumes. We want to thank the businesses and churches for helping us with this.”

It’s a great opportunity for parents to take their children to both events.