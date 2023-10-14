Springwood Wildcats win in dominant fashion Published 12:15 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

By Baylor Montoya

Springwood rolled over Stewart County by a score of 46-14 to improve to 7-2 on the year.

Springwood got started early, with Quarterback Luke Hudson finding CJ Johnson for a touchdown on 4th down. The two-point conversion was good, making the score 8-0 Springwood early in the first quarter.

Springwood would take advantage immediately on defense as well, recording a sack on the opening drive, followed immediately by an interception returned for a touchdown by Colt Pearson. The two-point conversion again was good, making the score 16-0 Wildcats with over 7 minutes left to play in the first.

The game slowed down briefly, with a Stewart County punt and Springwood turnover on downs ending the first quarter with a score of 16-0.

The second quarter started with a long Stewart County drive that resulted in a touchdown. After a failed two-point attempt by the Knights, the score sat at 16-6 with less than five minutes remaining in the half.

Springwood would bounce back soon after with a touchdown run by CJ Johnson on the following drive. Johnson would also convert the 2-points to make the score 24-6 Wildcats with three minutes left in the half.

The Wildcats’ defense shut down the Knights’ offense, forcing a punt with little time left in the half. Springwood would capitalize with two long completions, the second of which went for a touchdown, caught by Dylan Reeves in the final seconds of the half, the score 32-6 Springwood.

Springwood kicked off to Stewart County to begin the second half, and the defense would again force a punt. The Wildcats would capitalize on offense, as Colt Pearson took a long run into the endzone to make the score 40-6 in the third quarter.

After the end of the third quarter, both teams traded turnovers before Stewart County would score their second touchdown of the night, making the score 40-14 Springwood.

To add to his impressive outing, Colt Pearson returned the kickoff on the next play for a touchdown to get the final score of 46-14.

The star of the game was Colt Pearson, who recorded a touchdown on offense, defense, and special teams. Head Coach Joey Burch said of Pearson, “He played great. He has great hands, great feet, and he’s learning what we want him to do to be that explosive player. He really had a breakout game.”

Coach Burch also spoke on keeping their momentum up heading towards their final game of the regular season and into playoffs. “We’re gonna get healthy and shore up on a couple of mistakes that we made.”

Springwood (7-2) will face North River Christian next week for the final game of the regular season.