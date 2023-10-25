Valley revokes business license of Third Eye Surgery business owner Published 10:00 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

VALLEY — The City of Valley has revoked the business license of a man who had being doing business in the city. The license of Steven Templeton doing business as Third Eye Surgery has been revoked due to some pending complaints against him including the selling of illegal substances. He is also accused of not paying sales taxes owed to the city for the past nine months.

Templeton, 26, was arrested on September 7th following a raid on his Trammell Avenue business by the Chambers County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force. Following the execution of a search warrant, Drug Task Force agents seized a large quantity of items and Templeton was charged with the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

“After due and proper consideration,” the resolution reads, “the council is of the opinion that the protection of the health, safety and welfare of the public requires revocation of the business license of Third Eye Surgery LLC. In order to be entitled to a similar license for any subsequent years, any business in which Mr. Templeton is the primary owner or operator thereof shall first resolve all pending complaints made against him as well as secure satisfactory resolution of all pending or future cases which have and may be made against him.”

The action was taken at Monday’s meeting of the city council. In other business, the council approved a resolution to dedicate a new public road in the city. This new road connects two existing city streets, Combs Road and Valley Industrial Boulevard. Combs Road accesses the new Camellia Crossing subdivision while Valley Industrial Boulevard is a four-lane road that leads to Four Star Freightliner, the WestRock warehouse and the former Lanier-Carter Mill site.

A newly connected road in this location could serve as a bus delivery route for the new high school that’s going to be built in the area.

The council also approved an ordinance to amend the city’s existing zoning ordinance. The changes involve the cost of administrative fees, definitions for “duette” and “duplex,” and adds a new zoning district (PRD-3) to the existing PDD (planned residential development).

A six-item consent agenda was approved. This includes the granting of a water line easement near Valley Collision, the appointment of Bruce Emfinger to the Chambers County Board of Equalization and some cases sought by the city’s code enforcement officer. A public nuisance has been declared at a site on Reservoir Street and action authorized to clean it up. Weed liens have been imposed at sites on 34th Street, 46th Street and Church Street.

The council approved a proclamation commending Team WHIP (Working to Help those In Pink) for its Sunday walk ion recognition of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Sunday, October 22nd marked the eighth anniversary of Team WHIP being active in the local area promoting breast cancer awareness and encouraging local women to have annual checkups. Early detection is a big factor in surviving breast cancer.

Public hearings have been set for Monday, November 13th to discuss rezoning approximately 275 acres near Combs Road and Fairfax Bypass from R-3 (medium density residential) to PRD-3 (planned single family attached and detached residential) and to rezone a site approximately 26 acres in size located along King Road from C-3 (community business district) to R-3 (medium density residential).

Valley Parks & Recreation Director Laurie Blount said some more businesses, civic clubs and church groups are needed for the upcoming fall festival, to be held at Valley Sportsplex from 6 to 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 31st. They will be giving away candy to children coming by in their Halloween costumes. “They can register by calling the Community Center at (334) 756-5281 or emailing me at lblount@cityofvalley.com.,” B;c

Blount said. “We usually have about 30 local businesses, churches and civic groups helping us. We are a little short of that this year, but there’s time to catch up. Everyone has a lot of fun at our festival each year. Those who come to help out will be glad they did. You can bring your own table and chairs or we can provide them to you.”

Blount said Valley Parks & Recreation recently concluded a very successful fall program for youth and that registration is currently under way for the winter season. Youth sports are for children in the 6-12 age group. “We had a good turnout this year for football, cheerleading and especially for soccer,” Blount said. “Tryouts for boys and girls basketball will be taking place in December. Games will start in January.”