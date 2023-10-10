Velinda Ellison Cowan Published 5:34 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Velinda Ellison Cowan, a loving and selfless woman of unique character, passed away peacefully of natural causes on October 8, 2023, in LaGrange, Georgia. Born on April 3, 1963, in Fontainebleau, France, Velinda lived a life filled with love, service, and a deep devotion to her faith and family.

Velinda was a proud graduate of Valley High School, where she was voted “Most Athletic” and showcased her competitive spirit on the volleyball and softball fields. Her love for sports continued throughout her life, especially her passion for the Crimson Tide. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed challenging her mind with crossword puzzles and word finds.

Velinda was a woman of deep faith who loved the Lord with all her heart. Her servant’s heart was evident in her selfless acts of kindness and generosity. She was always ready to lend a helping hand, offer a comforting word, or share a warm smile.

Velinda was the beloved wife of Anthony Cowan for 38 wonderful years.

She was the proud mother of Jessica (Brian) Dixon of Phenix City, Alabama, Tonya (Brian) Hall of Senoia, Georgia, and Neal Cowan of Valley, Alabama. Her love for her children was immeasurable, and she took great pride in their accomplishments. She was also the adoring grandmother of Addison, Emma-Kate, and Macie Cowan.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Ethel Johnson, mother, Paula Johnson, and a daughter, Ruby Cowan.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 3:00 P.M. EDT with interment following in Fairfax Cemetery. The Reverend Dennis Harmon officiating. Her family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Saturday from 2:00 P.M. EDT until 3:00 P.M. EDT.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in her memory to Children’s Egleston Hospital Children’s Egleston Hospital | Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (choa.org).

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind message for her family, share a memory of Velinda, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.