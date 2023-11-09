Barbara P. Hubbard Published 5:47 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Barbara P. Hubbard, age 69, of Valley, Alabama passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Mrs. Hubbard was born in Langdale, Alabama on July 5, 1954.

She was a 1972 graduate of Beulah High School and went on to graduate from the University of South Alabama in 1977. She went on to find a rewarding career at Lanier Hospital for many years.

Email newsletter signup

She was an avid Oklahoma Sooners football fan.

Mrs. Hubbard was a member of Beulah Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years Charlie B. Hubbard and extended family members.

A private family service was held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.