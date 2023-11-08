Beulah homecoming queen proud to represent school Published 9:30 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Beulah High’s homecoming queen spends her time thinking about three things: sports, school and her faith.

Abrianna Green, daughter of Ben and Kelly Green, has spent her fair share of time on the field. She has been on the cheerleading, volleyball, cross country and basketball teams at Beulah, but her passion lies in softball.

That’s why this year she will be signing on to attend Columbus State University with a softball scholarship.

Green said she’s learned a lot about teamwork and leadership skills from her time on the team.

“I’ve learned that I love being a leader,” she said. “I love setting a good positive example for people. I try to be a light to all and be a friend to all. I’ve learned that it takes a lot of hard work and striving with your community to want to succeed.”

Green said she enjoyed being on the homecoming court and getting to meet new people around the school. Like many athletes, she jumped right into campaigning by visiting different classrooms and introducing herself.

On top of sports, Green also serves as chaplain for the school student government association and is a member of the National Beta Club. Green loves her math class because she enjoys problem-solving.

“It’s a puzzle you have to figure out,” she said.

Though she enjoys studying math, Green is taking her time deciding on a major for college. For now, all her focus is going into her dual enrollment classes in her senior year.

This year, Green is taking two dual credit classes at Southern Union State Community College, which will transfer to CSU in the fall.

By taking classes online at home, Green is getting a head start on her classmates and learning to be an independent learner. Still, the transition from high school courses to college courses hasn’t been easy.

Luckily, Green has developed close relationships with her teachers. Laura Griffin, who serves as cheer coach, has been a huge resource for Green throughout her education.

“She is just my best friend when it comes to teachers,” Green said. “She’s really helped me through a lot.”

Though she will be attending CSU in Columbus, Georgia, next year, Green has no plans to abandon her community. In fact, she spends a lot of her limited spare time at her church for youth events.

Since she grew up in the church, Green’s faith is very important to her.

“I was born and raised Christian, and so that’s something that I really value in my life,” Green said. “And so church is a priority for me to make sure that go every week.”

During the homecoming parade, Green’s outgoing personality got a chance to shine as she passed out candy to kids in the community.

When the time came to crown the queen, Green said she was so surprised she shed some tears. She said she was excited to get to share the moment with her father, who was her escort.

“It was fun to experience it with my dad by my side and getting just to look at his face and see like sheer excitement,” Green said.