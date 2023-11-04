Bobcats fall in “trap game” at Horseshoe Bend Published 11:38 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

The Beulah Bobcats came into the week on an emotional high after clinching a playoff berth. Now, the team will have to regroup as they fell to Horseshoe Bend 19-10 to close out the regular season.

“You’ve just got to get your guys prepared,” Beulah coach Matt Johnson said. “I didn’t do a very good job this week of having our guys ready. We left a lot of points on the table tonight. This was more of a trap game where we overlooked them. That’s my fault, and I take 100% responsibility for that.”

Beulah seemed to have stolen the momentum late in the third quarter. The Bobcats blocked a field goal and Ethyn Prestridge returned it for a 75-yard touchdown to cut the Generals lead to just three.

Then, Beulah recovered a fumble to give the offense a chance to take the lead. Unfortunately, the Bobcats just could not find momentum on the offensive side of the ball.

Demarion Foreman led the offense with 167 yards through the air and 50 yards on the ground. The offense only mustered 72 yards total on the ground.

Harrison Grant led the Bobcats on defense. Grant finished the game with 13 tackles. Bronson Dubose followed Grant with 10 tackles for the defense. Wes Grant added another 9 tackles.

The loss dropped Beulah to 4-6 on the season.

The Bobcats are still playoff-bound, and they will make a trip to Mobile next week to face the No. 1 team in 3A Mobile Christian. Beulah is looking for its first playoff win since 1994.

“We’ve got to be able to run the ball,” Johnson said. “We had too many penalties, which we’ve got to correct. When we’re in the red zone, we have to score. We were in the red zone a lot tonight.”