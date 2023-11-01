Large turnout for Lanett trick-or-treat Published 9:00 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The city of Lanett had a steady turnout for its annual Halloween event downtown with over 100 children coming out to trick or treat.

From 6 to 8 p.m., Lanett families got to dress up and go trick-or-treating for candy on North Lanier Avenue.

Tables from city departments and other businesses around the city were set up to participate in the annual decoration contest.

At 7 p.m., the judges announced the Cemetery Department was the winner of the best-decorated table for their cemetery and skeleton. Mayor Jamie Heard said the cemetery crew was disappointed at losing the contest last year so he was glad to see them win it this time around.

“We want to thank all the churches and other organizations for coming out,” Heard said.

The contest judges were Patsy Lewis and Ron Calman from the Restoration Committee of Lanett. Lewis said they were impressed by the time that the crew spent on the table. She said they worked on the table for two weeks before Halloween.

Second place went to the Lanett Police Department for their Ghostbusters table.

“It’s just a friendly competition,” said Police Chief Denise McCain about the contest.

McCain said they made 170 candy bags to pass out, and they were all gone by the end of the first hour. She said it took about three hours to set up and block off the road to keep it safe for the children to walk.

“It’s light enough in the day for them to come out and be safe,” McCain said.

Third place went to the city utilities department. The “Department of Connections” also passed out candy, while trick or treaters took a mugshot inside of a makeshift jail cell.