LCS celebrates National Principals Month Published 12:30 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

The Lanett City School Board recognized its principals for National Principal’s Month during the school board meeting on Monday night. The board acknowledged the improvements that students have had in the district.

“We do appreciate you and we thank you for your hard work and dedication to our school district,” said LCS Superintendent Jennifer Boyd.

Technology & Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Whittany Nolen also gave a presentation about the steady improvement that LCS students have made in certain state assessment scores.

In recognition of their work, the board gave a gift to W.O. Lance Elementary School Principal Donna Bell, Lanett Jr High Principal Ke’Undra Dudley and Lanett High School Principal Bryant Lumpkin.

During the meeting, each principal shared highlights of the programs that the schools have implemented.

Bell said the school has implemented research-based intervention for reading, math and behavior. The school also has regularly scheduled administrative observations that lend feedback to instructors.

W.O. Lance has also reinvigorated the Ron Clark Academy House System which instills teamwork and pride in the school culture.

Bell also said English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers help the second language learners at W.O. Lance to stay caught up. The school has approximately 85-95 students attending math and reading tutoring lessons after school.

Dudley said the junior high school is operating on a modified block schedule to give teachers more time to focus on academic intervention. The instructors are focused on individualized, targeted instruction.

“We don’t want to have [the] cookie-cutter approach because we know that all students learn differently,” Dudley said.

To foster lifelong learning, Dudley also said they are working to give teachers feedback and guidance to encourage continued growth.

As for the high school, Lumpkin said the high school also works to improve instruction by meeting regularly to compare lesson plans and get feedback.

The high school students are also working with individualized lesson plans through computer programs. Lumpkin said the school also provides several clubs and extracurricular activities as well as engagement with Career Coach Hilda Carlisle.

“We want to help them prepare for life after high school,” Lumpkin said.