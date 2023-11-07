Library expo draws hundreds Published 11:00 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

VALLEY — From 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Bradshaw-Chambers County Library played host to an Authors, Artisans and Crafters Expo. It gave local people a chance to meet local and regional authors, browse lots of arts and crafts items, to sample some tasty treats that were available and to even do a little Christmas shopping,

“It was our way of showing support to some truly gifted local artists, authors and crafters we have in the local area,” said Librarian Mary Hamilton. “We had around 250 shoppers coming by. Our vendors were well pleased with the way everything went. Many of them were here when we did this last year. I talked to everyone as they were heading out, and most of them told me they wanted to be back next year. We would like to make this an annual event. We had lots and lots of unique items on display.”

Attendees had the opportunity to purchase such items as books by local authors, handmade jewelry, candles, soaps, plants, wreaths, cutting and charcuterie boards, recycled crayon art, personalized ornaments, potholders, nativity scenes, door hangers, woodcrafts, handwoven baskets and bows, aprons, afghans, pillows, ornaments, key chains, hair bows, cold-pressed juice, backpack buddies and more.

Among the books for sale were works by Shirley Aaron, Mary Adams Belk, William Davidson, Rejeaner Etchison, Cynthia McCants Jelks, Mike Jones and Melba Moon.

Mike Robinson, a retired pastor who lives in Lanett, had some of this exceptional artwork for sale. Some of his artwork is done with white charcoal on black paper and some with black charcoal on gray paper. This coming Saturday he plans to be at the first annual art festival at the Sunnyside Community Center in Pine Mountain. Robinson spent time in Honduras as a missionary.

Harlee Crowder of Valley was there representing the Four Corners Ministry. They support women in Uganda who make colorful beads from strips of paper. Profits from these sales go to Abaana’s Hope with the overall goal of improving living conditions in that African nation. Information about his project can be found on www.lifebeadsministry.com.

Maggie Brazeal and Kyndall Davis of Valley had some unusual and hard-to-find items for sale. They are with M&K Creations and make bracelets and anklets from melted beads. Mother and daughter Ocie Turner and Precious Turner of LaFayette had some beautiful crochet items at their table. They are very good at this kind of hand work that’s handed down from generation to generation.

Skyler Eddy had handprinted items of Disney characters and college logos at her table.

“We had three wood crafters at the expo,” Hamilton said. “One of them makes charcuterie boards.”

Also there were the food truck from FNQ Caterers, the Creative Designs Boutique, the Able Gardener, V Creation & Things, Donna & Jane, Doris Washington, Clyde Jennings, Cancerian Creationz, Angie’s Accents, Dave’s Cave Woodworking, Audiss Crafts, Reuben’s Crayon Creations, Dee Dee’s Jewelry, Deb & Kelley Price, the D.N.A. Juice Bar, Wood Crafts by Slinky, Donna Baker, Elaine Denney, Veronique’s Candles & Gift Baskets, Karen Johnson, Inspirations & Creations by Rebecca, the Crazy Bird Lady, Nana’s Creations, Lolli Pop Paint Parties, the Chattahoochee Soap Company, Pastry Bee and Justiss Makers.

CHARCOAL ART — Mike Robinson of Lanett is shown above with some of the beautiful pencil art he does with charcoal. Some of his drawings are done with white charcoal on black paper and and some with black charcoal on gray paper. Robinson is a retired pastor who spent time in Honduras as a missionary. This past Saturday he was selling some of his artwork at Bradshaw-Chambers County Library’s Authors, Artisans and Crafters Expo. This coming Saturday he will be at the first annual art festival at the Sunnyside Community Center in Pine Mountain.