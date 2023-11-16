Mr. Donald Ray “Duck” Taylor Published 3:28 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Mr. Donald Ray “Duck” Taylor, 77 of Lanett, AL passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 19, 2023, from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in Lafayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023, 12:00 PM EST at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Lanett, AL. Dr. Frederick James, Pastor/Officiating.

Email newsletter signup

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his loving and devoted children, Donella Taylor of Lagrange, GA, Donald Bernard (Tronsa) Taylor of Lexington, Kentucky, Craig (Angela) Taylor and Kenneth Taylor of Lagrange, GA. A loving sister, LaElla Davis (Edward Broome) of Lafayette, AL.

A cousin reared as a brother, Vernon (Beverly) Chappell of Cleveland, Ohio.

A cousin reared as a sister, Loretta (Carl) Hudson of Birmingham, AL. Grandchildren JaQuécen Taylor and Zermezeon Taylor of Atlanta, GA, LaMariyan Taylor, Samechyez Taylor, Brandy (Charlie) Milton, Courtney Taylor, Brittany Taylor, DeBrandon Harris, and Demoreo Harris all of Lagrange, GA, and Shawn Ford of Lexington, KY. 17 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Nieces; Lalita (Ray) Hardnett of Lafayette, AL, Sophia (Clady) Jones of Trussville, AL, Valarie (Byron) Dawson of Lanett, AL, and Kanesha Billingslea of Tampa, FL. Nephews; Monta (Sajuana) Hill and James (Jasmin) Hill both of Atlanta, GA, and a host of great nieces and great nephews. A special friend, Bubba Gates of Lagrange, GA.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.