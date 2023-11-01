Rebels move into top two of final AISA rankings Published 11:10 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

After a huge win against Glenwood, Chambers Academy has moved up to no. 2 in the AISA. The Rebels have hung around the top five for most of the season, but this is the team’s highest ranking this year.

Chambers Academy also received four first-place votes. This week marks the last week for AISA rankings as the playoffs start on Friday.

The only other team to receive votes in the county is Valley. The Rams received one vote in the top 10. The rest of the rankings are as follows:

Email newsletter signup

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Central-Phenix City (18); 8-0; 225, 2. Thompson (1); 8-1; 172, 3. Mary Montgomery; 10-0; 153, 4. Dothan; 7-2; 116, 5. Auburn; 7-2; 115, 6. Vestavia Hills; 7-2; 86, 7. Enterprise; 7-2; 81, 8. Baker; 7-2; 50, 9. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 43, 10. Austin; 8-2; 33

CLASS 6A

Saraland (15); 9-0; 216, 2. Clay-Chalkville (4); 9-0; 183, 3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 10-0; 149, 4. Muscle Shoals; 8-0; 133, 5. Parker; 9-1; 114, 6. Mountain Brook; 7-2; 83, 7. Hartselle; 7-2; 74, 8. Oxford; 7-2; 43, 9. Helena; 8-1; 31, 10. Spanish Fort; 8-2; 21

CLASS 5A

Gulf Shores (13); 9-0; 200, 2. Ramsay (5); 8-2; 174, 3. Central-Clay Co. (1); 9-0; 159, 4. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 140, 5. Leeds; 7-2; 91, 6. Moody; 8-2; 88, 7. Russellville; 8-1; 69, 8. Southside-Gadsden; 7-2; 51, 9. Fairview; 8-1; 32, 10. Guntersville; 7-1; 27

CLASS 4A

Catholic-Montgomery (12); 10-0; 207, 2. Cherokee Co. (4); 9-0; 176, 3. Jackson (2); 8-0; 149, 4. Andalusia; 9-1; 145, 5. West Morgan (1); 9-0; 116, 6. Handley; 9-1; 92, 7. Jacksonville; 8-1; 76, 8. Bibb Co.; 9-1; 58, 9. Oneonta; 7-2; 29, 10. Corner; 8-1; 18

CLASS 3A

Mobile Chr. (16); 10-0; 216, 2. Madison Aca. (3); 9-0; 173, 3. Gordo; 8-1; 134, 4. Mars Hill Bible; 9-1; 129, 5. Lauderdale Co.; 9-0; 111, 6. St. James; 7-2; 96, 7. Sylvania; 8-1; 79, 8. Geraldine; 8-1; 48, 9. Thomasville; 7-1; 38, 10. Houston Aca.; 8-1; 33

CLASS 2A

B.B. Comer (14); 10-0; 212, 2. Fyffe (4); 8-1; 169, 3. Reeltown (1); 9-0; 161, 4. Highland Home; 9-1; 127, 5. Pisgah; 8-1; 114, 6. Cottonwood; 8-0; 96, 7. Locust Fork; 10-0; 83, 8. Sulligent; 8-1; 42, 9. Goshen; 8-2; 37, 10. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 7-2; 26

CLASS 1A

Leroy (19); 8-0; 228, 2. Elba; 9-0; 170, 3. Sweet Water; 8-1; 148, 4. Loachapoka; 9-0; 127, 5. Lynn; 8-1; 111, 6. Wadley; 8-1; 85, 7. Millry; 8-2; 73, 8. Decatur Heritage*; 8-1; 52, 9. Coosa Chr.**; 3-5; 34, 10. Hackleburg; 8-1; 13

*–Record includes 4 forfeit losses.

**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.

AISA

Lowndes Aca. (15); 10-0; 212, 2. Chambers Aca. (4); 9-1; 180, 3. Lee-Scott; 9-1; 149, 4. Glenwood; 9-1; 141, 5. Banks Aca.; 9-1; 114, 6. Patrician; 7-3; 92, 7. Fort Dale Aca.; 8-2; 72, 8. Jackson Aca.; 8-2; 54, 9. Autauga Aca.; 7-3; 35, 10. Wilcox Aca.; 8-3; 26