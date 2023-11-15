Springwood girls top Chambers Academy in final moments Published 9:42 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Springwood and Chambers Academy’s girls basketball teams faced off on Tuesday with the Wildcats coming away with a narrow 35-30 win.

In the final minutes, Tori Patillo found her way to the rim and hit a clutch layup to seal the game for Springwood.

Madison Robinson hit some big shots for the Wildcats in the second half. Robinson was perfect from the free-throw line and led the team with eight points. Patillo followed behind Robinson with seven points. Shalexia Little also finished with seven points on the night. Little played limited minutes due to early foul trouble.

Meleah Tigner led the Rebels with seven points off the bench. Tyane Anthony and Madison Stanford each followed Tigner with six points.

Shooting from the foul line has haunted Chambers Academy in the early part of the season. On Tuesday, the Rebels only sank nine of the team’s 24 free throws.

With the win, Springwood has now improved to 2-0 in the early part of the season. The Wildcats will look to continue their hot streak as the team faces Abbeville Christian at home on Friday.

The loss dropped Chambers Academy to 0-3 on the season. The Rebels continue their stretch of road games as they travel to face Autauga Academy on Friday.

Springwood and Chambers Academy will face off one more time this season as the Rebels host the Wildcats on Dec. 7.