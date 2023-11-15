Trapper Irvin Published 7:31 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Trapper Irvin, a loving and adventurous soul, passed away on November 9, 2023. Born on April 1, 1983, in Valley, Alabama, Trapper was a man of many talents and interests, always ready to lend a helping hand.

Trapper was the beloved son of Jennifer and Johnny (Georgie) Irvin. He was a cherished brother to Ginger Ann Day (Billy) and a devoted fiancé to Christy Rogers. Trapper was a proud and loving father to Taylor Arrington, Logan Arrington (Jillayne), and Jayden Rogers. He was a treasured grandson to Virginia Ann Hayes and Dixie Dubose. Trapper was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Hayes, and grandparents, Buddy Irvin and Jeanette Irvin.

Trapper was a dedicated and hard worker, taking immense pride in everything he did. His handy nature made him the go-to person for any task, big or small. His work ethic was admired by all who knew him, and his commitment to excellence was evident in every project he undertook.

Trapper’s loving nature made him a beacon of warmth and comfort to those around him. He was a man who loved deeply and was deeply loved in return. His loss will be felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In his 40 years, Trapper Irvin lived a life full of love, adventure, and hard work. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know him. His spirit will continue to inspire those who remember his love for life, his dedication to his work, and his unwavering love for his family. Trapper Irvin will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on in the lives of those he touched.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel with interment in Langdale Cemetery. The Reverend Paul Messer officiating. Trapper’s family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. EST until 11:00 A.M. EST.

Please visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind message for his family, share a memory of Trapper, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.