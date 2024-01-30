Lady Rams stumble against Handley Published 11:05 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

The Lady Rams were unable to overcome a slow start on Monday as Valley fell to Handley 71-49 at home.

Valley got off to a rough start in the first period as the Lady Tigers jumped out to a 24-7 lead heading into the second period. The Lady Rams bounced back on offense but were still outscored 19-17 in the second period.

Handley continued adding to the lead in the second half and outscored Valley 28-25 in the final two frames.

The Lady Rams showed their youth at times in the matchup as Valley finished with 28 turnovers, with 19 of those turnovers coming in the first half.

Despite the loss, it was still a dominant night for Valley’s dynamic duo. Kayden Dooley led the way for the Rams with 18 points, three rebounds and one steal. Senior Aniyah Robinson finished with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Jayla Patrick added six points, two rebounds and one steal for the Rams. Jamiah Johnson came off the bench and added six points, three rebounds, one steal and one block.

The loss on Monday ended a five-game winning streak for Valley and dropped their record to 9-7 on the season. Up next for the Rams is a matchup against Lanett on Tuesday.