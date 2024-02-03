Business as usual: Lady Panthers dominate and advance to the area championship Published 1:50 pm Saturday, February 3, 2024

It was business as usual for the Lady Panthers as Lanett throttled Reeltown at home 55-20 to return to the area championship.

The first period was as close as it ever got as the Panthers went into the second period with an 11-4 lead.

Lanett’s dominant defense was on full display in the second period, allowing just two points in the second period as the Panthers took control of the game and pushed their lead to 20 at the half.

The third period was much like the rest as Lanett outscored the Rebels 20-5. A running clock shortened the final period, but Lanett’s second unit still held its own as the Panthers coasted to a dominant win.

Tyra Jackson led the way on the inside, finishing with 11 points, while Nakeriona Heard led the team at point guard with 11 points.

The biggest part of Lanett’s success this season has been the team’s depth. Senior Cameron Boozer has become a force for the Panthers inside this season, adding eight points on Saturday. Coach Charlie Williams has been able to rotate Jackson, MaKiah White, Laila Lancaster and Trinity Abner in the frontcourt all season. Abner added eight points on Saturday.

The win pushed Lanett’s record to 18-4 on the season, and the Lady Panthers will face LaFayette for the 2A-Area 6 championship on Monday. The win also clinches another playoff appearance for Lanett, the Panthers have advanced to the semifinals the past three seasons.