Lady Rams win area championship in year one under Myrthil Published 9:52 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

The Lady Rams outlasted a tough Beauregard team on Tuesday as Valley beat the Hornets 42-37 in the 5A-Area 7 championship game.

Valley led the way at the end of each period, but there were some testy moments in the final eight minutes of action.

The Rams edged out a 14-10 lead at the end of the first period and outscored Beauregard 7-5 in the second period to push the lead to 21-15 at halftime.

The third period was where the Rams finally pulled away. Valley had its best offensive period in the third period as the Lady Rams outscored Beauregard 14-7 to push their lead to 13 heading into the final frame.

The Hornets came storming back in the final period as several Rams found themselves in foul trouble. Beauregard outscored Valley 15-7 in the fourth period, but it was too little too late.

Usually, the first year of anything in sports is for building, but the Rams decided to ignore that trend this season. In the first year under coach Eberne Myrthil, the Rams are 10-9 on the season and are area champions.

Senior Aniyah Robinson has become a dominant force for Valley, and she will need to continue being that force in the postseason. Robinson led the Lady Rams with 18 points in the matchup.

The rest of Valley’s scoring came from junior Jayla Patrick and freshman phenom Kayden Dooley. Patrick gave the Rams a spark from the outside as she scored nine points from three and finished with 13 points. Dooley finished with 11 points on the night.

The win in the area championship means that the Lady Rams will face the runner-up from 5A-Area 5 in the sub-regionals, which will either be Brewbaker Tech or Selma.