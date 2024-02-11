LaFayette surges into regionals in dominant fashion Published 8:56 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024

The LaFayette Bulldogs announced themselves as a major contender in 2A as LaFayette dominated Fyffe 67-31 in the sub-regionals.

The Bulldogs took the game over late in the first period after surviving some hot shooting from the Red Devils to take a 19-10 lead into the second period. LaFayette dominated the second period, allowing just five points and pushing the lead to 23 at halftime.

The second half was more of the same for the Bulldogs as they cruised to a dominant victory to advance to the semifinals.

The Bulldogs looked like a team on a mission as soon as the game tipped off, and that came from their approach leading up to the matchup with Fyffe.

“From start to finish with this one, that was a good job they did,” LaFayette coach Chase Lewis said. “We got here at 11:30 this morning. We did a little quick practice, I fed them lunch. I treated it like a half school day.”

The ball movement for the Bulldogs was the most impressive aspect of LaFayette’s offense on Saturday. Most of the shots for LaFayette came on uncontested layups as the Bulldogs consistently found the open man.

“Just watching film and seeing the things that they like to do,” Lewis said. “We just wanted to make sure that if we moved the ball and attacked the basket, we found guys underneath the basket all night long. We had to be able to make some shots. I told the guys, if we can make some shots and open this thing up, they’ll become uncomfortable.”

LaFayette’s younger players have continually developed into bigger parts of the offense and they led the way on Saturday. Freshman Jayden Thomason led the team in points with 17 while Jordan Johnson added 16 points.

“It’s a team thing,” Lewis said. “We’ve got to teach five, we’ve got to coach five, we’ve got to play five. I’m just glad they all just bought in.”

Branaviyun Story and Deaundra Vines were their usual selves on Saturday as the pair finished with 12 and nine points respectively.

With the win, the Bulldogs are now set to travel to Jacksonville State University next week for regionals.