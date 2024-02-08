Opelika man arrested in Beulah stabbing Published 4:53 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

An Opelika man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in Beluah on Jan. 30, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault on the 7000 block of Lee Road and found an adult male victim stabbed in the chest.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Columbus, Ga., where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Lee County investigators identified the suspect as Michael Adam Pike, 32, of Opelika. Pike was arrested for assault in the first degree. Since then, Pike has been released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.