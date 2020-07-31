Langdale Theater to hold free benefit concert on Saturday

VALLEY — There will be a free gospel concert Saturday evening at Langdale Theater to benefit the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch in Tallapoosa County. It will be taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. EDT and will feature performances by the Sanders Family, the James Brown Trio and the Apostles.

While there will be no admission charge, donations will be sought to help the Girls Ranch, a long-time favorite cause for the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department. Major T.J. Wood will be there representing the sheriff’s office. Also present will be some girls from the ranch to personally thank people for their support.

Arrangements are being made to mark off areas for social distancing inside the theater.

Ronnie “Spanky” Sanders of the Sanders Family told The Valley Times-News that he’s “super excited” about the concert. Not only will it be helping the Girls Ranch, but it will also be a special occasion for the Sanders Family.

“We will be celebrating our 38th year in gospel,” he said. “We’ve all decided that the best way for us to celebrate is to give back, and there’s no better way to do that than to help something like the Girls Ranch.”

Sanders has jumped the gun on that by raising money for the Girls Ranch in advance.

“I’ve raised between $1,500 and $2,000 already,” he said. “I know it’s going to be a special night.”

The James Brown Trio is carrying on a name that’s been well known on the gospel music scene for some time. Current members include Charles Story, Adam and Tai Traylor. The Apostles are from the LaFayette area.

Each group will perform a 45-minute set.

“We’re planning to make the theater as safe as possible,” Sanders said. “We want people to come, enjoy the music and donate to a good cause.”

Located near Camp Hill, the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch opened in 1973 on property donated by James D. “Duck” Samford. The campus consists of five ranch homes, two staff houses, an office, chapel, gym, pool, pond and various support buildings. The ranchers attend Reeltown High School, where they are involved in various extracurricular activities. They are active in youth programs and attend local churches.

The continuous needs of the ranch include sponsors (those who will visit them), cleaning supplies, hygiene products, financial assistance for daily expenses, towels and washcloths, first aid supplies, and school supplies such as backpacks, binders, calculators, poster boards., etc.