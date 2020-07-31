Team W.H.I.P. holds “I am not my hair” event virtually

Earlier this month, Team W.H.I.P. hosted an “I am not my hair” virtual event uzing Zoom and Facebook Live.

On July 6, the virtual event went on, replacing an originally planned hair and fashion show that was set for June. That show was canceled and for safety concerns related to COVID-19, Team W.H.I.P. elected to go virtual.

According to a press release from Team W.H.I.P, the purpose of “I am not my hair” was to empower those who have experienced hair loss while taking preventative medications and therapies to treat cancer or any other health related issues. It also included anyone who has experienced hair loss for any other reasons.

Guest speakers included Metia Floyd, from Simpsonville, South Carolina, a recent breast cancer survivor; Lisa Jackson Johnson from Lanett, the owner and operator of Lisa Johnson Salon; and Angela Williams Ba, from Atlanta, owner of Texture Salon.

Floyd, gave a testimony of how her husband made her feel even more beautiful as he shaved her hair off after receiving her first round of treatment. She said at that point, she realized she had to put on her fighting gloves, her makeup and big hoop earrings and make the best of it because it was not about her hair anymore. She gives all Glory to God and thankful for her family who was with her every step during her journey.

Johnson shared after a traumatic experience years ago, that it’s not about the hair, it’s about the heart. She shared tips on scalp care and wigs. She stressed to know your skin and the products (wigs) you are placing on your crown. Not all crowns (wigs) are for a queen.

Ba expressed her gratefulness for the fight of all survivors and to Team WHIP for its continued community efforts. Ba said some hairs have certain dyes and chemicals that can be damaging to the natural hair and scalp.

With all speakers being natives of Chambers County, Team WHIP felt their efforts were “local” and resourceful. Team WHIP was established in 2015 and continues working toward helping those in pink. If you know of anyone who has been recently diagnosed with breast cancer, they can contact Team W.H.I.P at team_whip@yahoo.com.